ZNS SOLDIER BATTLES FOR LIFE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY SUSPECTED SMUGGLER





A Zambia National Service (ZNS) soldier is fighting for his life in hospital after being run over by a suspected smuggler in Ndola District Copperbelt province.





The ZNS Chief of Public Relations and Liaison Brigadier General Nyoni, confirmed this development to Mafken news, highlighting the risks that ZNS personnel face in the line of duty, particularly in counter-smuggling operations.





Brigadier General Nyoni revealed that another soldier recently lost an eye in a similar operation, underscoring the sacrifices that ZNS personnel make to protect the well-being of Zambian people.





Brigadier General Nyoni is appealing for citizen support and cooperation to help protect the rule of law and national food security.





She has encouraged traders and farmers to engage in legitimate and authorized trade by applying for necessary documentation through the relevant government ministries, and ZNS troops will not interfere with legally sanctioned trade.





Brigadier General Nyoni has urged citizens and institutions to work together to ensure that the rule of law is respected, national food security is protected, and no more lives are lost to smuggling-related confrontations.



Mafken FM