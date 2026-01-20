Zodwa Wabantu Reveals New Romance, Says Self-Growth Attracted the Right Partner





By Staff reporter



JOHANNESBURG,Jan 18,Controversial South African entertainer and social media personality Zodwa Wabantu has announced that she is in a new romantic relationship, revealing that she has found a new boyfriend.





Zodwa, who is widely known for her provocative fashion choices and past relationships with much younger men, commonly referred to as “Ben 10s,” shared the news on her personal Facebook page. This time, however, she surprised followers by introducing a partner who appears to be closer to her own age.





Accompanying the announcement, Zodwa shared a motivational message encouraging self-development and patience in matters of love.



“Stay single and build yourself… the universe will send you who deserves you,” she posted.





The announcement quickly drew reactions from fans and critics alike, with many praising her message of personal growth and maturity, while others continued to debate her outspoken lifestyle and public persona.





Zodwa Wabantu remains one of South Africa’s most talked-about celebrities, frequently making headlines for both her personal life and bold public image.- Namibia Daily News