ZRA and CTPD Urge Business Sector to Champion Tax Reform for Economic Resilience



In a bold call to action, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) have united to rally the business community, civil society, and policymakers around a shared goal: transforming Zambia’s tax system into a powerful engine for sustainable economic growth.



Speaking at the Non-State Actors Tax Symposium held in Lusaka, CTPD Executive Director underscored the central role of the private sector in shaping a fair, transparent, and growth-oriented tax regime. “Taxation is not just a public finance issue it’s a business issue,” she said. “From SMEs to multinationals, the choices we make in tax policy impact every corner of our economy.”



With Zambia facing tightening fiscal space, growing debt obligations, and declining donor support, the symposium’s focus on domestic resource mobilization struck a chord with the private sector leaders in attendance. “We must shift from aid dependency to economic self-reliance,” the Executive Director declared. “And that means building a tax system that supports business development while ensuring equity and accountability.”



The symposium brought together a cross-section of stakeholders including representatives from industry, civil society organizations, academia, and government. Key topics on the agenda included tax incentives for investment, enforcement of compliance, tackling illicit financial flows, and leveraging digital tools for efficient tax administration.



“Businesses are not just taxpayers they are partners in development,” the Executive Director emphasized. “A predictable and efficient tax system enables long-term planning, attracts investment, and stimulates innovation.”



CTPD called on entrepreneurs and business associations to actively engage in tax policy discourse, noting that reforms must be designed in consultation with those who create jobs and drive economic activity. “When we align tax justice with business growth, we unlock Zambia’s full economic potential,” she added.



With the country’s debt restructuring process ongoing, ZRA and CTPD stressed that growing domestic revenue especially through broadened compliance and formalization of the informal sector will be key to funding infrastructure, public services, and private-sector enablers.



“This is not just a fiscal challenge it’s a competitiveness challenge,” the Executive Director concluded. “If we get our tax system right, we empower Zambian businesses to thrive and lead the charge toward inclusive economic transformation.”



May 2, 2025

©️ KUMWESU