ZRA intercepts a truck laden with ‘salaula’ worth about K 700,000

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted a truck laden with used clothing popularly known as ‘salaula’ on the southern route worth about K700,000.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda has told Mwebantu in a statement that the consignment is a case of outright smuggling that contravenes Section 132 and 149 of the Customs and Excise Act of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Sikalinda further said the authority also intercepted 17 vehicles for various offences related to abuse of rebates such as the persons with disability and other Public Benefit Organization rebates.

He said smuggling is a big threat to the economic growth of any sector as it creates price distortions, unfair competition and robes the country of the much-needed revenue.

“It is actually theft or robbery as it deprives the Zambian citizen of much-needed development.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia announced various initiatives such as free education, increased Community Development Fund and many others that require tax revenue to be actualized,” he said.

Mr Sikalinda has since advised everybody in the entire business chain of importing and exporting goods to take full responsibility and ensure that their business partners are genuine and doing the right thing.

Credit; Mwebantu