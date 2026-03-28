ZRA NABS SHAWKI FAWAZ FOR TAX RELATED OFFENCES.



28th March, 2026



The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in conjunction with other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Friday 27th March 2026 apprehended Shawki Fawaz a renowned business mogul for tax related offences involving over K100 million.





Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Shawki as Director and Beneficial owner in a number of companies acting with other individuals and with intent to defraud the state is alleged to have been evading tax through fictitious VAT claims ,under-declaration of Income and submission of false tax returns.





The suspect is linked to a number of companies that have been under investigations for various tax fraudulent activities amounting to millions of Kwachas. He is currently in lawful custody and is expected to appear before court soon.





The Zambia Revenue Authority reiterates its commitment to safeguarding public revenue and ensuring that taxpayers strictly comply with applicable tax laws and seal revenue leakages being perpetuated through various forms of economic sabotage and Illicit Financial Flows.





The Authority further warns taxpayers and individuals involved in tax malpractices that they will be pursued and made to brought to justice. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to report any suspected tax-related offenses.





Issued by:



Oliver Nzala

Manager- ZRA Corporate Communications