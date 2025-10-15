ZULU URGES GOVERNMENT TO SYNCHRONIZE NRC ISSUANCE WITH VOTER REGISTRATION





Lundazi resident Pumulo Zulu has raised concerns over the lack of National Registration Card (NRC) issuance during the ongoing voter registration exercise in some districts of Eastern Province, warning that this could disenfranchise many eligible citizens ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Zulu noted that many individuals, especially those who have lost their NRCs or are obtaining them for the first time, risk being excluded from the electoral process if the two critical exercises—NRC issuance and voter registration—are not conducted concurrently.





“These two events should be held side by side so that more Zambians can access these essential documents without delay,” he said.





He has since called on the government to urgently address the issue, emphasizing the need for inclusive and accessible electoral processes for all citizens.



Kanele FM