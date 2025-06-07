Zuma slams Ramaphosa’s U.S. Visit, urges South African self-reliance



Former President Jacob Zuma has sharply criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent U.S. visit, accusing the administration of outsourcing South Africa’s challenges to foreign powers.





Speaking at an MK Party rally in KwaMaphumulo, Zuma declared that the nation should solve its own problems without relying on “Americans we don’t even know.”





Ramaphosa’s May 2025 trip to the U.S. was aimed to reset strained bilateral relations and attract investment from the Trump administration, focusing on trade and economic cooperation.





However, Zuma argued that Pretoria possesses the expertise to address domestic issues independently, echoing his long-standing skepticism of foreign influence, as expressed during his 2019 corruption inquiry testimony.





The rebuke comes amid ongoing tensions over South Africa’s land reform policies and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which have complicated U.S. relations.





Zuma’s comments have sparked debate about the balance between global partnerships and national sovereignty as South Africa navigates its economic and political future.