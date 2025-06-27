Zuma takes ANC expulsion to court



Former President Jacob Zuma has launched a legal bid to overturn the African National Congress’s (ANC) decision to expel him from the party, where he held membership for 65 years.





Zuma, now leading the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, decried the ANC’s action, claiming his loyalty to the “real ANC” cannot be erased by “puppets and sellouts.”







The ANC expelled Zuma in July 2024 for campaigning for the MK Party during the May 2024 general election, breaching party rules.





The MK Party has expressed full support for Zuma’s court challenge, framing it as a defense of his legacy.





The case, awaits a ruling as tensions between Zuma and the ANC deepen.