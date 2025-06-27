ZUPED WELCOME HH’S GUIDANCE TO DEFER BILL 7



….there was no wider consultations amongst stakeholders



Livingstone… Thursday June 26, 2025





The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development (ZUPED) has welcomed the guidance by President Hakainde Hichilema to defer the ongoing process on Bill No.7 of 2025.





ZUPED President Ronnie Jere believes this will allow more consultations with the people of Zambia.





Mr Jere has told Smart Eagles via telephone that this will allow more consultations with the Church, Civil Society Organisations, traditional leadership and other key stakeholders.





“From the onset, we did indicate that there was no wider consultations with the stakeholders over this process of amending the constitution. Some stakeholders had issues with certain clauses and that is why most of the stakeholders rejected it. We commend the President for taking this step,” he said.





“Now that the President has guided over this process, we hope that this can come after next year’s general elections. The government can engage the key stakeholders over their inputs unlike making it look like imposing it on the people of Zambia. In as much as there are lacunas in the Supreme Law of the land, we need to ensure that all stakeholders are involved.”





Mr Jere said constitution amendments require the full participation of all key stakeholders.





President Hichilema has guided the Minister of Justice, Hon. Princess Kasune in consultation with Parliament, to defer the ongoing process on Bill No. 7 of 2025 to allow for more consultations with the Zambian people.





The guidance by the President follows further consultations with the Church, Church Mother Bodies, over thirty (30) civil society organizations, held at State House on Tuesday the 24th of June 2025, where diverse perspectives were shared. To ensure additional stakeholder input, the President has guided the Minister of Justice to work closely with the church, civil society, and other stakeholders to review the current roadmap and proposed amendments.



