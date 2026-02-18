ZWANGENDABA REMEMBERANCE TO BECOME ANNUAL PILGRIMAGE AS MPEZENI IV GIFTS CATTLE TO HOST CHIEF WAITWIKA.





Muchinga Provincial Minister Njavwa Simutowe has announced that the Remembrance of Inkosi Zwangendaba will now be commemorated annually, positioning it as a key cultural tourism destination.





Speaking at the sacred site in Nakonde, Honorable Njavwa Simutowe MP described the improved facility as a “must-visit heritage and cultural tourism site,” citing enhanced visibility, road access, and security.





The site honours Inkosi Zwangendaba, who led the Abangoni people on a 3,000-kilometre journey from KwaZulu-Natal to escape the Mfecane upheavals. His people crossed the Zambezi in November 1835 during a solar eclipse, an event that will be symbolically re-enacted on 21st February 2026, led by His Majesty King Mphezeni IV.





The Minister thanked Her Royal Highness Waitwika for preserving the site for over 180 years, noting it defines “unity, identity, and shared origin” for the Abangoni people across Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania.





Hon. Simutowe confirmed the Ministry of Tourism will promote the annual event to attract visitors and foster development, aligning with the 2026 Ncwala theme of “Reconnecting Abangoni and Promoting National Unity and Love.”





In a powerful gesture of unity and gratitude, His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Aba Ngoni people has gifted four cattle to Her Royal Highness Chief Waitwika. The tribute acknowledges her agreement to host the remembrance ceremony of the revered Inkosi Zwangendaba Kahlatshwayo Jere at his final resting place.





The sentiments were conveyed in a speech read on behalf of the Ngoni leader by Dumisani Tembo, the Chairperson of the National Ncwala Organizing Committee, during the historic event held today.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV emphasized the profound importance of commemorating the legacy of Zwangendaba, the founding father of the Ngoni nation, more than 18 decades after his passing. He expressed deep appreciation for Chief Waitwika’s cooperation, which has allowed the two communities to come together in remembrance.





“We are grateful that Her Royal Highness Waitwika agreed to having this momentous ceremony to celebrate unity and love among the two tribes,” Mr. Tembo stated





The ceremony took place at the grave site of Zwangendaba in Nachipeta Village, which falls under Chief Waitwika’s jurisdiction. To symbolize his thanks for her blessing and for allowing the event to proceed at the sacred site, the Paramount Chief officially presented Chief Waitwika with a herd consisting of one bull and three heifers.





The gift was received as a symbol of the strengthened bonds between the Ngoni people and Chief Waitwika’s community, underscoring a shared heritage and mutual respect.





The event marks a significant step in preserving the history of Inkosi Zwangendaba and fostering unity among the two tribes.



