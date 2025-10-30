We are tired of doing politics as usual. We partnered with SC Sangwa because the 1 million project has the potential to disrupt our politics and put Zambia on a sure path towards prosperity.





Imagine a Presidential candidate, Members of Parliament and Councillors fully funded by our own people. That political leadership will truly serve the interests of Zambians in all sectors.





This was a collective decision by GPZ leaders and members who debated this matter democratically and voted on it.





The 1 million project is a goal worth attempting or fail trying.-



Silavwe Jackson, GPZ President.