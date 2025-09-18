10 days left for Tasila Lungu to report back to parley or risk Chawama seat

10 days left for Tasila to report back to parley or risk Chawama seat



CHAWAMA Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu risks losing her seat if she does not present herself to the National Assembly in the remaining 10 sitting days.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1LbKHYqawj/



The ultimatum that was given by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti for Tasila to report to the August House is fast approaching, as the riot act is likely to be read 10 days from now.





On July 25, 2025, Mutti ruled that Tasila, who is away in South Africa ‘mourning’ her father, former president Edgar Lungu, returns to the august House 14 days after burial or 14 days after the fifth session of the 13th National Assembly opens.





President Hakainde Hichilema opened the fifth session of the 13th National Assembly on Friday, September 12, 2025.



And since the house does not sit on weekends and Mondays, the Chawama MP is expected to return by October 7, 2025.





However, Tasila’s father has not yet been buried, as his body is still the subject of a legal dispute in South Africa over its repatriation.





The Speaker’s ruling followed a point of order raised by Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita, who questioned whether the House should continue recognising as an MP in view of reports that her family had no intention of returning to Zambia.





This was based on revelations in court documents where former First Lady Esther Lungu stated that her family feared for their safety in Zambia.





The Speaker’s ruling clarified that the question of Tasila’s continued recognition as a Member of Parliament will be addressed at a later date, depending on her adherence to the directive.





Mutti stated that standing orders required members seeking absence to obtain written permission and provide for referral to the Committee on Privileges and Absences, if a member is absent for four consecutive sittings without prior written permission.





Before the ruling, Mutti confirmed that her office had received a letter from the lawmaker requesting a leave of absence to attend to the ongoing court proceedings in South Africa regarding her father’s burial.





She however noted that there was a need for the people of Chawama Constituency to be represented in the National Assembly.





“Honourable Members, the issue the point of order raises is whether a Member who is outside the country has no intention and has no intention of returning should continue to be recognised as a Member of Parliament.”





“In this regard, I direct in absentia Ms T Lungu, MP, to present herself to either my office, if the house will be on recess, or the house within 14 days after the burial of her late father, or within 14 days of the opening of the fifth session of the 13th National Assembly,” the speaker ruled in the previous session of the national assembly…https://kalemba.news/politics/10-days-left-for-tasila-to-report-back-to-parley-or-risk-chawama-seat/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 18, 2025