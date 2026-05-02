WE CAN’T WAIT TO GIVE YOU ZEROS, FOLLOWERS TELL KALABA



WINDS of comments suggesting that his K100,000 presidential nomination fee is a waste of money and a mere donation to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, are blowing on Harry Kalaba’s Facebook page.





Kalaba, who shared a picture of the receipt accompanied by the caption, “We have paid our nomination fees!” to the Electoral Commission of Zambia on Thursday, may have expected applause but instead, the post has turned into a roasting ground.





As at press time, the post had attracted over 16,000 reactions and more than 5,400 comments, with many social media users questioning the value of the payment and mocking his chances at the polls.





Some commenters bluntly described the nomination fee as a waste of money and a donation to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, while others used the opportunity to take political jabs at the opposition leader.





One user, in a comment among the pile of reactions, wrote: “We can’t wait to give you zero.”



Other comments ridiculed the move as mere political theatre, suggesting that the receipt was being celebrated more than the actual electoral prospects it represents.





“I believe you know that statement ati, Heaven has gained manje iyi ni ecz has gained you have lost,” Beatrice Kayuma wrote.





Another user Brian Chisanga wrote, “Now wait for your share of zeros SEAN ZERO is clever namona ati HH will win with a landslide apelako umbi bu President”





The K100,000 presidential nomination fee, is set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia for those aspiring to participate in the presidential race in the August 13 polls.





Kalaba, a former Foreign Affairs Minister turned opposition leader, is among several candidates expected to contest in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive election season.



Kalemba