A Failed Agenda, A Bitter Exit, Gonzales Leaves Zambia Empty-Handed.

By Abuild Mubanga

The farewell tone adopted by outgoing United States Ambassador Michael Gonzales was not diplomatic. It was bitter, confrontational, and deeply revealing. Diplomacy demands restraint and respect. What Zambia witnessed was the opposite. When a diplomat abandons tact for emotional rhetoric, it signals failure, not principle.

Let us be clear. Gonzales did not sound like a representative of a global power. He sounded like a man frustrated by rejection. Zambia refused to bend, and that refusal appears to have unsettled him. .The issues he raised about pollution and public health may be valid in principle, but the exaggerated framing without verifiable evidence weakens his position. Zambia has institutions. If the crisis were as severe as portrayed, it would be visible and documented.

The real issue lies beneath the surface. Influence. For decades, Africa’s resources have been negotiated under pressure, often disguised as cooperation. Zambia’s growing insistence on recalibrating that relationship has disrupted long-standing expectations. When influence fails, pressure emerges. When pressure fails, narratives are weaponized.

It is therefore reasonable to interpret Gonzales’ remarks as frustration over unmet objectives. In a changing global order, African nations are asserting themselves, particularly in strategic sectors like mining. Zambia is no longer a passive participant. It is an active negotiator demanding fairness. That is not defiance. That is sovereignty.

The attempt to frame Zambia as irresponsible exposes a dangerous level of arrogance. Zambia is not a subordinate state. It is a sovereign nation. Any suggestion otherwise reflects outdated thinking that has no place in modern diplomacy. Even the context of his departure cannot be ignored.

Under the political influence of Donald Trump, diplomacy is increasingly judged by results. If strategic interests were not secured, then recall becomes inevitable. Gonzales’ tone suggests a man leaving without having achieved his mission.

Zambia must draw a firm line. Partnerships must be based on mutual respect, not pressure. Engagement must be balanced, not patronizing.

The era of subtle coercion disguised as diplomacy must come to an end. Zambians understand cooperation. But they also recognize exploitation. The message is simple and firm. Zambia is not for auction.