THINGS FALL APART: Miles Sampa removes Mudolo from central committee



MILES Sampa’s PF has removed South Africa-based politician Willah Mudolo from its Central Committee for allegedly disrespecting presidential candidate Dr Chitalu Chilufya.





Mudolo is said to have criticised Dr Chilufya over his association with a disputed PF political gathering that elected Makebi Zulu as a presidential candidate





According to a letter issued by actting PF national chairperson Charity Banda, the party says Mudolo’s conduct amounted to disciplinary misconduct and public attacks on the party leadership.





Banda wrote that an emergency virtual Central Committee meeting was convened early in the morning yesterday to deliberate on the matter before reaching a resolution to remove Mudolo with immediate effect.





“I now write to formally notify you that a resolution was passed to remove you from the Central Committee of the PF with immediate effect, ” Banda stated.





She further noted that the decision was prompted by Mudolo’s “verbal and written statement attacking our Presidential candidate Dr Chitalu Chilufya, ” adding that his conduct was inconsistent with party discipline.





The PF has since instructed all party structures, members and the general public to treat Mudolo as no longer part of the Central Committee.





The party also warned Mudolo that continued conduct deemed damaging to its image could lead to further disciplinary action, including possible expulsion.





“Take this letter as the party’s official notification to you that you are no longer a member of the Central Committee (MCC) with immediate effect.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, May 1, 2026