MUNDUBILE WILL BE PRESIDENT ON AUGUST 13- CHIFUMU BANDA



Lusaka – MAY 2, 2026 (Tonse Media)



Tonse Alliance First Vice President Dr Chifumu Banda has dismissed claims that he paid K100, 000 to contest the 2026 presidential election under FDD.





Dr Banda said Tonse Alliance leader Brian Mundubile will become Zambia’s President on August 13, and called for unity within the alliance.





He said opponents are attempting to destabilize the alliance and urged members and citizens to safeguard their NRCs and voters’ cards because these two items are critical tools for change.





He has also encouraged voters to turn out early on polling day adding that no intimidation should prevent them from voting.



Dr Banda has since called for unity in the alliance as the leaders also continue working together.





He said the country deserves better leadership and the Tonse alliance is lucky because God has given them Mundubile.



“We are calling for unity in the Tonse Alliance. If we stand together and pursue our vision to liberate Zambia, we will succeed on August 13. Despite the propaganda, we remain united and will defeat our opponents.





All leaders in Tonse are working together. Safeguard your voters’ cards and NRCs, as they are your most powerful tools. On August 13, wake up early and vote. No amount of intimidation will stop us. This country deserves better leadership, and we believe Brian Mundubile is the right choice.





Attempts to destabilize us will not succeed. I have also noted false claims that I paid K100,000 to the Electoral Commission, this is untrue. I have principles and remain committed to my decisions. Those spreading misinformation will not shake me. I am Tonse through and through,” he said