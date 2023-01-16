10 FACTS ABOUT “SKEFFA CHIMOTO” REVEALED!!!

Skeffa chimoto is among top ranked musicians in Malawi who has achieved a lot in the entertainment genre.

This is what OWERUZA know about SKEFFA CHIMOTO:

1. He comes from Nkhotakota District and he started music at Nkhumbwe CCAP church where he was a renowned choir boy.

2. Due to Poverty,In 2001 Skeffa and his father trekked to Salima then Lilongwe where they stayed at relatives place.

3. Towards the end of 2001 Skeffa met someone selling a Keyboard and convinced his father to buy it.

4. With the help of Charles Nsaku’s Brother Dave, Skeffa Learnt how to play keyboard.

Later his father approached Bernard Kwilimbe which at that time was working for the ministry of arts and owned Rain Seekers and Patience Band.

Kwilimbe recruited Skeffa into the Band and they travelled together to countries including Tanzania.

5. In 2003 Charles Nsaku recruited Skeffa into his Ali Kutauni Sounds as Keyboardist and Vocalist.

Two years later he was employed in the Health education Band which was under Ministry of Health.

6. In 2006, Skeffa was introduced to Lovemore Mwanyama who owned Eclypse records.

There he learnt music production and produced his first song “Bwezi Langa yesu”

His breakthrough album “Nabola Moyo” which sold 150,000 copies was also recorded at this studio.

7. In 2008, he released his third album “Tisawanyoze” which received too many criticisms but later in 2010 rose from ashes with his album “Ndife Amodzi”.

8. In the same year 2010, Skeffa launched his own Band “The real Sounds Band” which was composed of Evalisto Chimoto,Milward chimoto ,Phillip Chavura,Lusyayo Palinji and others.

9. In 2015 a survey revealed that Skeffa chimoto was the most loved Malawian artist in Zambia.

Later he received a certificate of recognition in the protect the Goal campaign following advocacy in his music.

10. Skeffa Chimoto is a Living Legend with over 20yrs of Music Experience.