10 HOUR PER DAY WATER RATIONING WORRIES NGO WASH FORUM

Lusaka, Thursday (May 16, 2024)

MEDIA STATEMENT

The Zambia NGO Wash Forum is concerned about potential negative outcomes that may result from the decision by the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) to start rationing water supply in Lusaka for up to 10 hours each day, due to the low electricity supply by ZESCO.

Forum Board Chairperson Marlon Phiri said the action will compound the threats towards the WASH sector which is yet to recover from the Cholera outbreak which started in October 2023.

Mr. Phiri said almost all WASH systems have variables that totally depend on continuous water supply.

He said water also plays a significant role in strengthening resilience in people by assisting them to recover from the drought by adapting to long-term shifts and promoting mitigation efforts.

Mr. Phiri, therefore, said the decision by LWSC has serious repercussions on public health and livelihoods.

“We acknowledge that the challenge stems from the impact of drought resulting in power outages. Nevertheless we are urging LWSC to find alternative solutions such as placing some of the ground water facilities on solar power, in the long term engaging private sector to install solar power at their major plants in Kafue and Chilanga Districts, work with ZESCO to ensure all water plants are not on load management schedule as opposed to reducing water access. We also suggest the option of shutting down the distribution systems in the night to save power and be able to supply water during the day. Water is life and inadequate access, may lead to a number of health problems. In addition, water rationing will disproportionately affect marginalized populations more since access to clean and safe water is already a big challenge to them. Unlike the middle class that can afford other options such as using own boreholes, storing water in reservoirs and buying mineral water. For the vulnerable populations, LWSC supply is their only source of water. Rationing water supply of up to 10 hours to them means disconnecting their very livelihoods and means of survival,” he said.

“As NGO WASH Forum, we recommend that LWSC and the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation could find alternative energy sources and infrastructural upgrades to mitigate the impact of drought and power outages. As the LWSC tagline suggests, Water is Life and without it, people cannot live. Place most of the ground water sources on Solar powered systems,” he said.

The NGO WASH Forum Board Chairperson said there is need to enhance water quality monitoring and treatment protocols to ensure consistent and rigorous testing and treatment of water supplies.

“Government should improve water quality surveillance of water systems especially in low income areas where illegal private providers may be taking advantage of supply the much-needed water that is neither tested nor monitored by any authorized entity. It should also implement targeted interventions to support marginalized populations, including emergency water supplies through water bowsers in communities like was the case during the recent cholera outbreak,” he said.

Mr. Phiri called for conducting of public awareness campaigns in the media to educate citizens on water conservation and hygiene practices.

“Work with CSOs to provide households with Chlorine and sensitization to treat or boil all drinking water. Further, we urge the Government to address the various financial, governance and infrastructural challenges faced by Commercial Water Utilities to enable them to adequately service both urban and rural areas in line with their expanded mandate,” he said.

The NGO WASH Forum Board Chairperson has appealed to all WASH stakeholders especially Commercial Utilities to work in a well-coordinated and collaborative manner to ensure equitable access to clean and safe water and avoid another public health emergency.