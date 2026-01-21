10 KENYANS DEAD IN UKRAINE – TRICKED INTO RUSSIAN MILITARY, FAMILIES NEVER TOLD





Duncan Chege survived what 10 of his countrymen didn’t. They were promised DRIVER JOBS in Moscow.





Instead, they were forced into the RUSSIAN MILITARY, shipped to Ukraine’s frontlines and KILLED. Their families? Never informed.



President William Samoei Ruto and President Putin WHOSE RESPONSIBILITY IS THIS?





They signed military contracts at GUNPOINT.



They fought for Russia in a war they knew NOTHING about. Chege pretended to be INSANE just to escape the battlefield. That’s how desperate it got.





He’s home now with a message: “No amount of money is worth dying for a war that’s not yours.”



But here’s the REAL question: If Kenya had JOBS for its young men, would they be dying in Russian military uniforms?





When your own government can’t employ you, stranger’s promises start sounding like opportunities.





10 FAMILIES ARE MOURNING IN SILENCE.



10 KENYANS DIED WEARING RUSSIAN MILITARY GEAR.





10 BODIES MAY NEVER COME HOME.



President Ruto unemployment is now a DEATH SENTENCE. Young Kenyans shouldn’t have to choose between poverty at home and dying for Russia’s war. CREATE JOBS or keep losing citizens to foreign battlefields!



This is beyond tragic. This is CRIMINAL.