10 Reasons Why Lungu’s Body Should Be Examined





1. To remove any doubt

Confirming identity through examination will end speculation and rumours about whether it is truly Edgar Lungu.





2. For the sake of history

Official records should reflect accurate information for future generations and national archives.





3. To protect the family’s dignity

A verified identification ensures no false stories are spread about the late president.





4. To uphold the law

In cases of international repatriation, proper verification is a legal requirement in many countries.



5. To strengthen trust in the process

The public will have more confidence in government statements when due process is followed.



6. To ensure correct burial rites

Cultural and religious traditions require certainty about who is being laid to rest.





7. To avoid diplomatic misunderstandings

Proper verification will prevent unnecessary disputes between Zambia and South Africa.



8. To put an end to conspiracy theories

Once confirmed, there will be no space for rumours about his whereabouts or condition.





9. To safeguard national security

High-profile figures require extra caution to prevent any foul play or mistaken identity.





10. To honour his service

A leader who served the nation deserves a clear and dignified process from death to burial.

-Zambian Angle