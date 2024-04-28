“10 years already, we won’t forget you Tito” – Messi pays tribute to ex-Barcelona boss

On Thursday, Lionel Messi took a moment to pay tribute to his former coach, Tito Vilanova, marking the 10th anniversary of his passing.

The Argentine shared a heartfelt post on social media, remembering his coach and friend fondly.

Vilanova guided Messi and Barcelona to a memorable La Liga title victory in the 2012-2013 season, during which they set a new league record of 100 points.

Sadly, Vilanova had to step down from his role in 2013 due to a recurrence of gland cancer, and he passed away a year later.

Vilanova’s influence on Messi and his lasting impact on Barcelona will always be remembered, with reports suggesting that he played a pivotal role in convincing Messi to stay with the club amidst uncertainties about his future.

According to Marca’s 2019 report, Vilanova spent hours in conversation with Messi during his final days, urging him to remain loyal to Barcelona.