CONFIRMED: PF FACTIONS BLOOD BATH SET FOR THIS SUNDAY IN MATERO, TAGETS TO BEAT EDGAR LUNGU

By George Lemba

Two PF factions are set to brutally attack each other this Sunday at services in Matero’s Lilanda area and specifically at Lilanda Parish Church.

The EDGAR Lungu faction has since mobilised its thugs across the country for the mother of all fights emanating from the intraparty violence.

This evening a meeting chaired by Lungu vowed to fight back.

But according to insiders, the other faction which will be dressed in PF regalia and is set to beat EDGAR LUNGU will be accused of being UPND by the UKWA and Lungu’s faction.

“The initial plan is that ECL must be attacked by the same group but dressed in UPND regalia so that he can cry that UPND has beaten him or broken his legs but the other camp has actually planned to beat EDGAR and even break his leg or arm since he has only thugs who don’t know how to use brains when fighting and they have planned that going forward, they will be marking his movements and they will beat him while in PF regalia, ” said our Source.

But on the other hand, Raphael Gunyu Masaka Nakachinda has been given UPND regalia to give to some junkies hired from Chibolya to throw stones at Lungu’s convoy and then later cry that UPND has attacked him.

As for the Police, an insider says the Police should not dare join the PF infights but leave them to butcher each other and only move in when they start damaging public property.

On the other hand, foreigner Emmanuel Henry MWENJENGA Mwamba has lined up and paid owners of one highly compromised Newspaper, one highly compromised Radio station and one highly compromised TV station to run screaming headlines that Edgar Lungu has been brutally beaten by the UPND or police with the view of swaying people’s mind.

The plan is in motion. Edgar Lungu will be attacked and beaten by the other PF faction and he is aware but he will accuse the UPND and even use UPND regalia to cement his lies so that the 1.8 voters of his can sympathise with but he is also playing on the UKWA members as his people are saying that he is the only one who can lead the group and now that the other faction has taken over PF, he is also attempting to fight for the PF by creating an impression that he is the only one who incite Zambians to rise against HH’S government.

Editors advice: The Police should not stop the PF factions from breaking each other’s legs and hands but stop them from damaging public property and UPND should stay away from the PF expected brutal fight but leave them to finish each other even if they beat the other PF faction breaks Lungu’s leg or hand or even teeth.