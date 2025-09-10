More than 100 South Korean women who were allegedly forced into pr0stutution for US soldiers stationed in the country have filed a landmark lawsuit against the United States military, their lawyers confirmed Tuesday, September 9.

Historians and activists say tens of thousands of South Korean women were compelled to work in state-sanctioned brothels from the 1950s to the 1980s, serving American troops deployed to protect the South from the North.

In 2022, South Korea’s top court ruled that the government had illegally managed these facilities for the US military and ordered it to pay compensation to approximately 120 plaintiffs.

Last week, 117 women lodged a new legal claim, this time formally holding the US military accountable and demanding an apology. Each plaintiff is seeking 10 million won (around $7,200) in damages.

Unlike the more widely known “comfort women” exploited by Japanese forces during World War II, these victims of US military pr0stutution have received comparatively little attention, largely because of Washington’s longstanding security alliance with Seoul. Historians estimate that the economic ecosystem surrounding military brothels in US base towns, including bars, restaurants, and other services, accounted for roughly a quarter of South Korea’s GDP in the 1960s and 70s.

One of the plaintiffs, who asked to remain anonymous and is now in her 60s, recounted being only 17 when she was deceived into taking the job, believing she would work as a bartender. She described being physically abused by US soldiers and forced into sexual acts nightly. Weekly medical checks for venereal diseases were conducted under duress, and abnormal results were punished with painful penicillin injections that left her unable to walk.

Women’s rights groups supporting the claim said in a joint statement that the US military “ignored the South Korean Constitution” and deprived the women of their autonomy, causing lasting harm to their lives.

The lawsuit lists both the South Korean government and the US military as defendants. Under current law, Seoul is obliged to compensate victims of unlawful acts committed by US troops, with the government then seeking reimbursement from Washington, according to the lawyers.

“This case seeks to hold both the South Korean authorities and the US military jointly responsible for the illegal actions,” said attorney Ha Ju-hee.

The US still maintains around 28,500 troops in South Korea as part of its strategic deterrent against North Korea. A USFK spokesperson told AFP that it is “aware of the reports” but declined to comment due to ongoing legal proceedings, emphasizing that the military does not condone conduct that violates South Korean law and remains committed to high standards of discipline.l