BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S PRESIDENCY IN THE FDD CHALLENGED IN COURT BY NATIONAL YOUTH SECRETARY





Forum For Democracy & Development FDD National Youth Secretary has sued the party’s Secretary General in the High Court, demanding the nullification of the convention held on March 9, which endorsed Brian Mundubile as the party’s presidential candidate under the Tonse Alliance.





Vincent Mwakawele, who has cited Nathan Mulonga as the respondent, is also seeking an invalidation of all processes or alliances built on the basis of the convention.





He further wants the court to nullify the purported party convention held on March 9, as well as the purported amendments to the party constitution. Mwakawele is also seeking an order that a convention be held in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution under Article 13.



By News Diggers