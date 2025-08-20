10,000 MENTAL HEALTH PATIENTS RECORDED IN FIRST HALF OF 2025 – MINISTER ELVIS NKANDU





Lusaka — The Ministry of Sports, Youth and Arts has revealed that Chainama Health Clinic recorded 10,000 mental health patients between January and June 2025, highlighting a sharp rise in mental health challenges across the country.





Speaking at a Creative Arts Mental Health Workshop in Lusaka, Minister of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu said the clinic attends to over 300 patients daily, underscoring that mental health issues are real and require urgent attention.





“The number of cases is evidence that mental health problems are increasing at an alarming rate. The UPND government remains committed to addressing this challenge,” Mr. Nkandu said.





The Minister also addressed the stigma surrounding mental health, stressing that these illnesses should not be treated in secrecy.





“Mental health problems are real and dangerous. A problem shared is a problem solved,” he said, encouraging artists and the public to openly discuss their struggles rather than hide behind fame or fear.





Mr. Nkandu, who is also the Kaputa Member of Parliament and UPND Deputy Spokesperson warned that everyone is potentially at risk of mental illness, emphasizing that human beings naturally face mental challenges that need proper attention.





The workshop, aimed at promoting mental wellness in the creative arts sector, was held at the Mulungushi Conference Centre, where the Minister officially opened the event and urged participants to actively engage in discussions about mental health.



© Falcon News