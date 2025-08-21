12 Arrested for Attempting to Desecrate Prophetess Alice Lenshina’s Grave





A Tanzanian witch finder identified only as Nkungulupe is on the run after police in Chinsali busted a witchcraft mission targeting the grave of the late Alice Mulenga Lubusha Lenshina, the founder of the Lumpa Church.





Police say on Tuesday, August 19, around 11:00 hours, Nkungulupe and a village committee in Kabungo, Chief Nkula’s area, were preparing to “remove charms” from Lenshina’s grave – a move completely against the norms of the Jerusalem Church.





Acting swiftly, officers pounced and arrested Joseph Lameck, 28, from Tanzania, believed to be Nkungulupe’s disciple, and Mutale Shadrick, 23, of Kasama’s Tazara Compound, said to be the interpreter. Both were locked up for professing knowledge of witchcraft.





Also nabbed was Headman Laston Katongo, 47, who faces charges of encouraging witchcraft. But the witch finder himself – the man causing all the drama – escaped with some of his men and remains on the run.





Hours later, drama shifted to Chinsali Police Station when villagers from Kabungo stormed the offices, chanting, insulting and demanding the release of the suspects. The situation quickly turned sour, and police arrested nine villagers for disorderly conduct.





Those arrested include Wile Mathews (22), Chimfwembe Nevers (17), Chimfwembe Willis (71), Manna Damasha (29), Katongo John (32), Mumbake Alice (32), Katongo Prisca and two juveniles.





All 12 suspects are now in custody and will appear in court soon. Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Nkungulupe, the Tanzanian witch finder who has sparked fear and confusion across Kabungo and surrounding areas.





Muchinga Police Commissioner Denis Moola has since issued a stern warning:



“Whosoever will be found wanting will not be spared but face the law. These acts of witch-finding and branding others as witches have brought nothing but confusion and loss of lives in our province and the country at large,” he said.





Police are urging the public to assist with information that could lead to Nkungulupe’s arrest and are warning would-be witch finders to stop before the law catches up with them.