12 PF COUNCILLORS ENDORSE HICHILEMA, BACK UPND MAYORAL CANDIDATE SIMPOSYA IN KASAMA





January 03, 2026



Kasama – Twelve Patriotic Front (PF) councillors from Kasama and Lukashya constituencies have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 General Elections, citing the government’s ongoing development agenda in the area.





The councillors announced their decision at a media briefing in Kasama, where they pledged to work with the government of the day in order to accelerate service delivery and development for local communities.





They said their endorsement was motivated by visible improvements in infrastructure and social programmes under the current administration.





The councillors further revealed that they have resolved to rally behind the UPND-adopted aspiring candidate, Bywell Simposya, for the Kasama mayoral position, saying unity and cooperation are key to unlocking the city’s full development potential.





Kaituule Peter Mubanga, the former immediate Deputy Mayor of Kasama and longtime PF Kapongolo Ward Councillor since 2016, said this is the first time he has witnessed development that truly serves the people.





He pledged to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 to ensure the continued development of his ward.





Welcoming the endorsement, UPND Vice Chairperson for Elections, Mr Likando Mufalali, described the move as a positive step towards inclusive governance. “This gesture shows that development transcends party lines,” Mr Mufalali said.





He added that the party would work closely with all stakeholders to ensure Kasama benefits fully from national development programmes.





Meanwhile, the UPND-adopted mayoral candidate thanked the PF councillors for their support and pledged to serve all residents without discrimination. “I will work with everyone for the good of Kasama,” he said.





Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Mr Chipoka Mulenga, also assured the councillors that their decision was justified, noting that government policies are focused on improving livelihoods.





The Kasama mayoral position fell vacant following the death of Mayor Theresa Kolala.



TFN