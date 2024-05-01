12 Strange things HH has done in April 2024 alone: As Bally Continues to make history

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

1. “I see you are not happy because we don’t give you bags of money when we visit you like the PF did”, HH told off chiefs in Muchinga. This was unfair mockery and strange traditional insult from HH because giving gifts and presents to chiefs is a customary practice we all found on earth. Our stingy HH is now going against human heritage. Even Jesus Christ as a baby king in the Kraal received expensive royal gifts from wise men. Why is our president so stingy to share his mountain of wealth and money?

2. And why is he receiving material gifts, presents and cash himself at Community House from different visitors and partners? Why is he not stopping the wife from receiving donations, gifts and money like the K100,000 she received from our defunct Invest Trust Bank? Why is he spoiling Chief Mukuni and Chief Monze with expensive royal state luxuries but he is dangerously denying and maliciously starving chiefs from other regions?

3. HH is the first president to openly show stinginess (kaso, akaso) to traditional leaders and the citizens in this manner. In fact, President HH is not being honest on this issue. What he told the chiefs in Muchinga province is the total opposite of what he does when he is visiting palaces in Southern province. HH has special chiefs like chief Mukuni, senior chief Monze, etc who he generously gives and takes care of as his coated royal parents. But to other chiefs like those unlucky poor ones in Muchinga, HH merely starves financially by choice and cannot give them even his farm ‘mabisi’.

4. During the KK’s centenary celebrations in the same Muchinga province on 28th April, 2024, president HH shocked everyone when he lied that Super Ken told him that one day, he would become the president of Zambia. The truth is that, KK denounced HH as the only politician he feared because he was capable of dividing the country and destroying his “One Zambia, One Nation” legacy if he became president. The video interview is empirical evidence and there!

5. This April, President’s illegal auditor general, Dr Ron Mwambwa cooked and published a ‘false audit report’ merely to steer public anger and political malicious against previous governments. Most of the contents is incorrect and contradictory. By law, an auditor general must be between 46 and 60 years. HH’s auditor general is now 65 years old, so legally unfit and physically too old for the job. But HH is torturing Zambians with doctored audit reports coming from an illegal auditor general. Why is HH like this sure and from which planet did we carelessly get this president?

6. In his public address in Muchinga, HH further surprised everyone when he said “when I became president, I visited all the eight neighboring countries so that Zambia does not go to war with any”. HH was again shockingly lying because Zambia has never at any point been in a position of going to war with any neighboring country since 1964. His statement was brutally false and a big naked lie as usual. Where did voters fish a lier of this manner as our leader?

7. Since last month to this April, 2024, HH has repeatedly refused to subject the illegal sale of 51% shares in state owned Mopani copper mine to parliament as required by law. HH is strangely the first president to auction or sale one of the most valuable and profitable government mines without getting parliamentary approval since independence. Strange enough, even HH’s ministers of mines and finance respectively cannot clearly explain this slippery and dangerous deal Bally illegally imposed on Zambians.

8. In April, 2024, HH was strangely chased by bees on the Copperbelt. The same HH sold the Luanshya Roan mines in the 1990 as a government consultant and left hundreds of them workers depressed, sickly and dead. This month, the same HH had the rare courage to go and handover the same mine to a new investor who he illegally sold and angry bees invaded his rally. From a cultural standpoint, the Luanshya bees chasing HH will remain a historic symbol of Bally’s bad leadership and political disapproval!

9. April was loaded with HH forcing the BRE to invite him as Guest of Honour at the Kuomboka ceremony instead of Paramount Chief, Chitimukulu. When he noticed that the BRE could not be intimidated, it was shocking to see HH inviting himself as an ordinary citizen to attend the ceremony. Why did the president force himself to be where he was either unwanted or uninvited? This question is also historically strange!

10. At Kuomboka ceremony, it is strange that for the first time, a sitting president was shamefully treated as an outcast, a visible “personal non grata” before the BRE and the The Litunga. HH shockingly attended this Bulozi ceremony like a mere community civic leader by reducing the posture of Head of State and Government to the level of district commissioner or village induna. Very strange indeed and politically wrong!

11. Since 14th April, 2024, the UPND government has crookedly been celebrating the recovery of U$24m from former KCM liquidator, Milingo Lungu (not a relative of former President Edgar Lungu) and hiding many crucial details. Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has asked President HH to clearly redeem his fingers and role from this U$24m deal. Was the deal cut to prevent Milingo Lungu from presenting evidence in form of recorded meetings with named State officials –before court and to protect the implicated officers? This question remains a huge shock before the nose of HH as long as it is suspiciously unanswered according to Sishuwa Sishuwa.

12. In April 2022, Milingo Lungu told the Constitutional Court that he had evidence of how he cut a deal to stop his prosecution with key State actors namely Principal Private Secretary to the President Bradford Machila, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, Solicitor General Marshal Muchende, Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Fulata Siyunyi, Special Assistant to the President for Legal Affairs Christopher Mundia and Administrator General and Official Receiver Natasha Kalimukwa. As long as such crucial issues are not openly explained to Zambians, everything remains strange and citizens must continue to pray for king Nebuchadnezzar.

The list of strange things around HH’s leadership and government for the month of April alone are too many. On 16th April, 2024, HH’s respected lawyer and appointed Commissioner at Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), Dr. Henry Bwanga Mbushi SC openly submitted his resignation letter to the Republican President, an open protest and vote of no confidence in Bally’s fight against corruption. Dr. Mbushi’s resignation came on the day that HH’s Law Enforcement Agencies secretly released the tainted and controversial jet that was involved in the KK International Airport Gold Scandal. To date, everyone is shocked that HH has said nothing about any of the two. Because of time and space, we choose to end here for now!

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email:chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.co