12-year-old pulled over while driving himself to school in Union County, police say

A 12-year-old boy in Monroe, United States, shocked police officers after he was caught driving himself to school when he missed his bus.

According to New York Post, officers stopped an SUV around 8:30 a.m. after noticing suspicious behaviour and discovering the vehicle had a fictitious license plate.

During the stop, officers were stunned to find a child behind the wheel.

When questioned, the boy reportedly told police he missed his school bus and decided to drive himself to school instead.

A school resource officer was contacted and later took him safely to his campus.

Police have since warned parents to secure their car keys and ensure children cannot access vehicles without supervision, stressing that allowing an unlicensed minor to drive poses serious safety risks.

Authorities also confirmed that a referral has been made to social services while officials continue working with the boy’s family to ensure his well-being.