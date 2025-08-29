121 political killings dockets returned to KZN task team amid interference claims





A total of 121 case dockets linked to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been returned to the province’s Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), following allegations that senior officials interfered with investigations.





KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of undermining the PKTT to protect politically connected individuals.





Mkhwanazi said Mchunu ordered the unit’s disbandment in March 2025, transferring the dockets to SAPS headquarters in Pretoria, allegedly stalling cases to shield figures including businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and political operative Brown Mogotsi. Reports claim WhatsApp messages and forensic evidence support these allegations.





Since its formation in 2018, the PKTT has secured 436 arrests and 128 convictions, including 29 life sentences, in over 600 cases of political violence in the province. The return of the dockets follows public pressure and the creation of the Madlanga Commission, led by retired Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, which will investigate interference claims.





President Cyril Ramaphosa, who placed Mchunu on special leave, described the situation as a “serious threat to national security.” While an internal SAPS report disputes Mkhwanazi’s allegations, admitting only procedural flaws, families of victims continue to demand justice. The reinstatement of the dockets is seen as a vital step toward accountability in KZN’s politically charged murder cases.