A 13-year-old schoolgirl is accused of k!lling her mother after she was banned from using social media.

Svetlana Cheglyakova, 46, confiscated her daughter’s phone after a row about her online obsession, it is alleged.

The girl then slit her mother’s throat and cut her own hands before setting fire to the family’s flat in St Petersburg, Russia, reports quoting law enforcement, claim.

The teen claimed an intruder had broken into their flat, k!lled her mother and left her wounded before setting fire to the flat. But it is claimed the young suspect had played out a sequence she earlier role-played in online games.

Later, under questioning by detectives, she admitted grabbing a knife and stabbing her mother in the neck following bitter arguments about her web browsing.

The child also accused her de@d mother of “not letting her hang out with friends”, and monitoring her every step.

She claimed her mother “constantly bullied her”, and on the night of the alleged crime, the woman saw her daughter awake, “yelled at her, and slapped her,” reported Fontanka.

Her social media included TikTok’s featuring streams from the popular game Roblox, say law enforcement.

“The schoolgirl’s actions do not resemble standard gameplay,” said a report by crime channel 112, citing law enforcement.

Once, her character danced for a long time in a burning room, and on another occasion, carried an injured player in her arms.

The report said she is suspected of “simulating the murd3r of her own mother and the subsequent attempt to cover up the crime”.

The girl was in a one parent family after her mother and father split, according to reports. The child is currently in hospital.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for murd3r. But because she is below the age of criminal responsibility in Russia, it means she cannot face trial over her mother’s de@th.