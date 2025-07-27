$140 MILLION IMF BOOST: A STRONG ENDORSEMENT OF ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION





The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released a $140 million tranche to Zambia, signaling renewed confidence in the country’s economic reform agenda.





Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said the disbursement reflects international trust in Zambia’s macroeconomic path. He noted that the Kwacha is at its strongest since 2021 and that the economy grew by 4% in 2024—outperforming expectations.





Dr. Musokotwane projects even stronger growth in 2025, driven by rising activity in the mining and service sectors, an agricultural rebound, and sound monetary policy from the Bank of Zambia.





He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to domestic revenue mobilisation, fiscal discipline, and energy reforms aimed at unlocking further growth.





Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa added that the IMF’s support follows a May 2025 Staff Level Agreement and will strengthen Zambia’s balance-of-payments position. He said the funding underscores global confidence in Zambia’s efforts to restore stability and promote inclusive development.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM