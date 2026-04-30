NO CONSOLIDATED OPPOSITION, KALABA PAYS NOMINATION FEE

…8 Bembas To Compete Against 1 Southerner, Says Hapunda





Hary Kalaba has also paid K100, 000 presidential nomination fee to contest under his Citizens First party. Kalaba has been meeting other political party leaders for purpose of coming up with one opposition candidate.





Was he meeting them to back his candidature? Yesterday he formed a Pact with Saboi Imboela called Orange Alliance.



He becomes the third so far after Chanda Katotobwe of Sean Tembo’s PeP, Dr Chitalu Chilufya of the Miles Sampa led PF faction who last evening emerged as presidential candidate or fourth actually with Dr Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party who has also formed an alliance called Zambia People’s Pact.





We know Brian Mundubile of the Tonse Alliance backed by Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) will be filing in his presidential nominations and Kapembwa Simbao of the Zambia We Want party who has also formes another Alliance we have forgotten the name will be contesting. His group had a meeting but it’s most unlikely he would back Mundubile.

Therre is also Kelvin Bwalya Fube and other less known who will definitely jump into the race from the Northern region. From Eadtern Zambia there is Makebi Zulu who heads the big faction of the Patriotic Front under the PF Pamodzi Alliance who is seen as the former late President Edgar Lungu’s closest ally.





As Politician Brian Hapunda correctly observed there will be not less than eight “Bembas” competing against one Southerner Hakainde Hichilema.





Of ourselves the Zambian Eye knows that there is one less known Richwell Siamunene a former Minister under PF who broke away from Simbao’s party who is also trying to contest. He came abite too late and will have no impact on the Zambezi region vote.



Zambia goes to the polls on August 2026.



#ZambianEye