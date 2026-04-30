Govt to move Lungu’s body to new mortuary on Monday

Government to move Lungu’s body to new mortuary on Monday

GOVERNMENT says it will move former president Edgar Lungu’s body to a new mortuary on Monday, following a request by the family to be present during the transfer.

This comes after the Pretoria High Court ordered the Zambian government to pay for a new mortuary where the body will be kept until the matter before the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa is concluded.

In a statement, attorney general Mulilo Kabesha said government and the Lungu family had earlier signed a consent order setting aside the ex parte order issued on April 22, 2026, which had temporarily placed custody of the remains with the family.

“The urgent ex parte Order granted on 22 April 2026 by Honourable Judge Francis Suhbiah has been reviewed and is hereby set aside,” reads part of the consent order.

Kabesha explained that the remains will now be placed in the custody of AVBOB Pretoria East, with all related costs to be covered by the Zambian government, pending the conclusion of the appeal.

“Through their lawyers, Mashele and Company, the family asked that the transfer occurs only on Monday when they are able to be present. By the Consent order signed today the body was to be moved immediately from B3 Undertakers to AVBOB,” he said.

The arrangement also allows the family continued access to the remains as the matter remains before the courts.

Kabesha said government remained open to engagement with the family to reach an amicable resolution and ensure the late former head of state is accorded a dignified burial.

“The government welcomes this development, noting that it has consistently maintained that the situation custody of the remains, never intended to become a dispute over custody of the remains,” he said.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, April 30, 2026