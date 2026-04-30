PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REJECTS WITCHCRAFT CLAIMS, PLEDGES DECENT BURIAL FOR LUNGU, DETAILS ECONOMIC ROADMAP

By Vickram Emmessa Mubita, Thursday, April 30, 2026

President Hakainde Hichilema has forcefully dismissed allegations of witchcraft leveled against him, called for a state funeral with full military honours for former President Edgar Lungu, and laid out his administration’s economic priorities during a wide-ranging media briefing held at State House today.

The Head of State used the engagement to address what he termed “malicious falsehoods” circulating in some political circles, while providing updates on energy, fuel, debt, mining, and job creation.

“I am not a witch. When I was being targeted in the opposition, why didn’t I use those skills back then? I am a church elder, and I cannot practise witchcraft on a dead body,” President Hichilema said.

The remarks come amid renewed speculation on social media and in some political forums regarding traditional beliefs and statecraft. The President was unequivocal, invoking both his personal faith and public record to counter the claims.

President Hichilema was speaking during icengelo radio interview this morning.

President Hichilema also spoke directly on the passing and burial of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He called for national unity and dignity in handling the funeral arrangements.

“We need to bury the 6th president Edgar Lungu and bury him in his home. We need to give him a decent burial, a military burial because he was the commander in Chief,” he stated.

The President did not give a date for the burial but stressed that the process must reflect Lungu’s status as a former Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Government sources indicate that consultations with the Lungu family, traditional leaders, and the defence establishment are ongoing to finalize protocols in line with state funeral procedures.

On the economy, President Hichilema confirmed that Zambians should brace for an upward adjustment in fuel prices, attributing the development to external factors.

“Fuel prices will increase because prices on the international market have risen, circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

The Energy Regulation Board is expected to announce the new pump prices in its next monthly review. The President said government remains committed to cushioning the most vulnerable through targeted social protection programs, but reiterated that Zambia is a price taker on the global oil market.

The President provided an update on the energy sector, noting that government’s long-term generation target remains in place while acknowledging progress in stabilizing supply.

“On electricity, we have a target of 10 000 MW, load shedding is largely under control,” he said.

The 10,000MW target is part of the UPND administration’s Integrated Resource Plan to end power deficits and position Zambia as a net exporter of electricity. Recent additions include the 136MW CEC Solar Plant in Kitwe’s Garneton Intimpi area, commissioned during the President’s Copperbelt visit this week. ZESCO has also reported improved water levels in major hydropower reservoirs following the 2025/2026 rainy season, which has helped reduce load management hours in Lusaka, Copperbelt, and other provinces.

President Hichilema linked the recent appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha to stronger performance in the mining sector, particularly copper.

“We are targeting K39 billion from copper alone, one of the reasons Kwacha is appreciating,” he said.

The target forms part of government’s broader push to raise annual copper production to 3 million tonnes in the coming years. New investments such as the Min’gomba Mine in Chililabombwe, led by KoBold Metals in partnership with ZCCM-IH, are expected to contribute significantly to output. The Bank of Zambia has in recent weeks noted increased foreign exchange inflows from mineral royalties and taxes, which have supported the local currency.

The President underscored the fiscal space created by Zambia’s debt restructuring deal with official and private creditors.

“Zambia was going to pay 2.3 billion dollars per year if we hadn’t achieved debt restructuring, but now we are only paying 900 million dollars to lenders,” he noted.

The restructuring, concluded in 2024 under the G20 Common Framework, has reduced annual external debt service by about $1.4 billion. President Hichilema said the savings are being redirected to health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, including the Constituency Development Fund, which now stands at K40 million per constituency.

Framing his leadership philosophy, President Hichilema said his responsibility extends to all citizens, especially in the mining sector where safety concerns persist.

“Beyond my three biological children, I am a father to all Zambians. No wonder I want to ensure safe mining for all,” he said.

The statement follows recent incidents in informal mining areas and renewed calls for stronger regulation of artisanal and small-scale mining. The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has intensified inspections and is rolling out safety training programs in Copperbelt, North-Western, and Central provinces.

The President was clear that mineral wealth must be distributed equitably. “Our vision is that these minerals benefit every Zambian, not just some, but every Zambian,” he stated.

President Hichilema cited Mumbwa as a case study of the UPND’s decentralised development approach, where areas previously overlooked are now attracting significant capital.

“Under the UPND Government, Mumbwa district has received over 1 billion investments, the town people may have looked down upon in the past,” he said.

The investments cover agriculture, energy, and agro-processing, according to Central Province Administration. The district has benefited from CDF-funded school and clinic projects, feeder road rehabilitation, and private investment in irrigation schemes targeting smallholder farmers.

The President closed his address by returning to what he described as the most fulfilling measure of government performance: employment.

“I feel great when I see someone who never had a job now having one,” he said.

Official data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security indicates that over 220,000 jobs have been created since 2021 across mining, energy, manufacturing, and public service. The Public Service Management Division has also concluded recruitment of teachers and health workers under the 2026 fiscal plan.

President Hichilema said government will continue to pair large-scale projects like the Min’gomba Mine and CEC Solar Plant with support for SMEs and youth skills training to ensure jobs are broad-based.

Energy experts said the 10,000MW target was ambitious but achievable if solar, wind, and new hydropower projects maintain current momentum. Economists noted that while fuel price increases would strain households, the debt relief and mining revenues provide room for targeted subsidies and social cash transfers.

(C) KFT -GLOBAL MEDIA