1,500 Mozambique’s Escaped Inmates A Threat to Zimbabwe and Other Neighboring Countries

Criminologists in South Africa say criminals who escaped from a Mozambican maximum-security prison earlier this week might cross into neighbouring countries to continue their activities.

Over 1,500 prisoners escaped from Maputo Central Prison on Christmas Day, taking advantage of national protests following the disputed October 9 polls.

Police Chief Bernardino Rafael said the prisoners escaped when protesters vandalised a government building and police cars. Said Rafael:

He said that 29 of the escapees had been convicted of terrorism, while others were sentenced for serious crimes.

In an interview with The Citizen, Professor Anni Hesselink, a criminologist at the University of Limpopo, warned that many of the absconding inmates could be violent and aggressive offenders.

Among the escapees are murderers, rapists, armed robbers, serial rapists, and serial killers, with some serving time for multiple violent crimes. Said Hesselink:

Fleeing to South Africa and amalgamating with criminal networks and the criminal underworld cannot be ruled out, as it will enhance their prospects of freedom.

It will, in turn, put more strain on SA’s problematic high crime rate, our overburdened intelligence and police forces, contributing to the illegal immigrant issue, escalating fear of crime and xenophobia.

Institute for Security Studies crime analyst Willem Els told The Citizen that it was concerning the escaped criminals were armed and dangerous, having managed to disarm prison warders of weapons and ammunition. Said Els:

We know that 100 of the prisoners were rearrested and killed by the soldiers, but we don’t know how many of them are still out there.

Since there is unrest in that country, we will see an influx of political asylum seekers coming into the country and some of the criminals might take advantage of that to sneak into the country.

It is not easy to control many people. Remember that some years ago, most of the soldiers were forced to take packages and you can guess what happened when the money was finished.

You may find that some of them were forced to use their skills in the wrong way and be part of the criminals.

Els emphasized the need for South Africa to strengthen its borders to prevent the entry of dangerous criminals.

He also urged the South African government and SADC countries to work towards bringing peace to Mozambique, to prevent the spillover of criminal activities.