$150K Tech Pro Replaced by AI, Now He’s Living in a Trailer





For two decades, Shawn K. built a solid career as a software engineer, earning $150,000 a year in upstate New York. But in April 2024, everything changed. His job, once considered secure in a booming tech industry, was replaced by artificial intelligence.





Since then, Shawn says he has applied for more than 800 positions, without landing a single offer. As interviews dried up and savings dwindled, the veteran coder was forced to downsize dramatically. Today, he lives in a trailer and delivers meals through DoorDash just to cover basic expenses.





His shocking fall from six-figure stability to gig-economy survival underscores a growing fear across America: if AI can displace highly experienced engineers, who is truly safe?





Shawn’s story is a stark warning from the front lines of the AI revolution and it may only be the beginning.