16 billion passwords have been leaked, Apple, Google, Facebook and other users exposed, the largest leak in history

There have been reports of a massive data breach exposing approximately 16 billion login credentials.

The leaked expose datas such as passwords, from major platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, Telegram.

It also includes VPN services, and government portals with immidiate actions needed.

This breach has been described as one of the largest in history with previous leakes not reaching the 16 billion figure that happened today.

The breach also involves 30 datasets ranging from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records each, primarily collected through infostealer malware and unsecured databases like Elasticsearch instances.

Unlike previous leaks, most of this data is fresh, not recycled, making it highly dangerous for account takeovers, identity theft, and phishing attacks.

The structured format URL, username, password enables automated attacks like credential stuffing.