17 Fake Botswana-Flagged Ships Linked to Hormuz Movement



A cargo ship flying the Botswana flag has reportedly exited the Strait of Hormuz after departing from Iran, raising fresh concerns about fraudulent ship registrations.





Global maritime authorities believe the vessel may be part of a group of at least 17 ships operating worldwide under fake Botswana registration.





According to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), these ships are part of a growing “dark fleet” vessels that disguise their identity to bypass sanctions and move restricted cargo, particularly oil linked to Iran





Botswana, a landlocked country with a strong international reputation, is increasingly being exploited by these operators. Experts say criminals are taking advantage of the country’s clean image to avoid scrutiny in high-risk routes like the Strait of Hormuz.





This development comes amid rising tensions in the region, where ship tracking manipulation, fake identities, and covert oil transfers are becoming more common as global powers clash over Iran.