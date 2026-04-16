17-Year-Old White Teen Told Police He Killed His Mom Because She Disapproved of His Black Girlfriend

Levi Norwood, a 17-year old from Virginia, allegedly killed his mother and brother because he believed they were racist because they disapproved of his Black girlfriend. His father died shortly afterward after allegedly committing suicide.

Levi allegedly shot and killed his 34-year old mother, Jennifer Norwood, and 6-year old brother, Wyatt, last February inside their home in Fauquier County, Virginia. He then allegedly waited for his 37-year old father, Joshua Norwood, to come home and shot him in the head, injuring him.



Levi fled the scene with a stolen car and went to North Carolina where he was found shoplifting at a Target store. He was arrested and is being held at a regional juvenile detention center awaiting trial.

Most recently, his father was found dead inside their home. Authorities said no foul play is suspected and believed he committed suicide. His cause and manner of death have yet been confirmed by the medical examiner.

Their relatives believed Joshua killed himself because “his pain was so deep, and he saw no other way out,” Joshua’s aunt, Rebecca Norwood, wrote on Facebook, according to the Washington Post. “He told me he died the night his wife and lil boy were killed and he was just an empty shell of a person.”

After his death, Joshua was criticized when his apparent racist behavior surfaced on his Facebook page. He and his wife were allegedly against their son having a romantic relationship with a Black girl.