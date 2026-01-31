18-year-old South African Teen Develops Earring That Records Attackers and Alerts Police





An 18-year-old South African innovator Bohlale Mphahlele has developed a wearable earrings device designed to help victims of violent attacks.





The earring, which she calls Alerting Earring, captures photo and video evidence and alert authorities instantly.



It is equipped with a hidden camera and emergency alert system.





When activated during an attack, the earring can take photographs or record video of the perpetrator, transmit the wearer’s location, and send real-time alerts to emergency contacts and law enforcement.



Mphahlele, age 18, began working on the idea while still in school.





She says her invention was motivated by the growing crisis of violence against women and girls in South Africa.



The device is currently at prototype stage and not yet available for sale.





Mphahlele’s company, Mphahlele Alerts, is still refining the technology and seeking production partners and investors to scale manufacturing.



