19 COUNCILLORS FROM CHILUBI UNITE TO LOBBY FOR A NEW CONSTITUENCY



….. as they endorse the leadership of HH





Chilubi… Monday March 2, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



Nineteen out of the twenty four councillors under Chilubi Town Council have lobbied for the creation of a new Constituency in the district to be called Lubumbu Constituency.





The Councillors have also endorsed the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema





In a statement issued to Smart Eagles today, the Civic Leaders have further appreciated President Hichilema for increasing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K36 million to K40 million.





“Your Excellency, Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema, We, the Councillors of Chilubi Town Council, join fellow councillors across Zambia in appreciating your leadership and continued commitment to decentralization, improved local governance, and national development. We also reaffirm our endorsement of your leadership and development agenda for the people of Zambia,” read part of the statement.





“We commend your Government for increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K36 million to K40 million and for improving councillors’ allowances from K3,000 to K6,000, measures which have greatly strengthened service delivery and motivated local leadership.”





They have appealed for consideration of dividing Chilubi into two constituencies namely Lubumbu and Chilubi Constituency.





They argued that Chilubi is a geographically vast and unique area consisting of islands, wetlands, and mainland communities.





“In line with your 2021 campaign promise to create districts and bring services closer to the people, we humbly appeal for consideration of dividing Chilubi into two constituencies namely Lubumbu and Chilubi Constituency. Chilubi is a geographically vast and unique area consisting of islands, wetlands, and mainland communities; therefore, delimitation should not be based on population alone but also on geographical realities and accessibility challenges,” the Councillors said.





“We further request consideration for improved conditions of service for councillors through the transition from allowances to a structured salary framework, including gratuity at the end of our term of office.



In conclusion, we express our sincere appreciation to His Royal Highnesses Chief Matipa and Chief Chiwanangala, Heads of Government departments, the Church, Youth and women groups as well as the leaders of Chilubi for coordinating the work related to delimitation by ensuring all key stakeholders speak with one united voice on behalf of the great people of Chilubi District.”





They concluded by reaffirming their commitment to supporting the Head of State’s vision for development and national progress even as the nation heads towards the 2026 August 13th General Election.