19-YEAR-OLD ENGLAND-BASED STRIKER WANTS TO FEATURE FOR CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS.

UK-based Zambian forward Oliver Hesford is willing to represent the Zambian National Team. He currently plays for Wren Rovers FC in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.

According to FIFA’s new rules, players are eligible to switch countries if they have played a maximum of 3 games for the first national team, including qualifier games, before turning 21 years old.

Oliver Hesford qualifies to represent Zambia through his grandfather Steve Heaford, who was born in Ndola, Copperbelt Province.

Oliver has expressed his desire to represent the Zambia national team over England.

“To choose to play for Zambia rather than England, I think for me it sort of came five or four years ago when I found out about my eligibility to represent Zambia,” said Oliver.

Oliver has so far played for Altrincham Academy and AFC Blackpool, where he was key in their FA Youth Cup campaign, beating teams like Wrexham.

Photo Credit: Adam Gee