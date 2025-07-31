20 Candidates Successfully File for Malawi 2025 Presidential Race



By: Malawi24



The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has officially concluded the nomination period for candidates contesting in the country’s 2025 presidential, parliamentary, and Local Government Elections, marking a critical milestone in the national electoral calendar.



Speaking at the close of the nomination phase, MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and orderly conduct.



She acknowledged political party representatives, independent aspirants, media outlets, civil society organisations, security agencies, healthcare teams, MEC personnel, and the general public for contributing to a smooth and peaceful process.



A total of 22 presidential aspirants collected nomination forms. Of these, 20 successfully submitted valid nominations by the 4:00 PM deadline on July 30. Seven of the candidates are running as independents, and only one is a woman, highlighting the persistent gender imbalance in Malawi’s presidential politics.



The nomination phase was not without challenges. Three candidates, Daniel Dube of the Nationalist Patriotic Party, independent Rev. Hardwick Kaliya and Kamuzu Chibambo of the People’s Transformation Party (PETRA) had their initial submissions rejected due to substantial irregularities. All three have since resubmitted revised paperwork, which is currently under review.



The period also saw several last-minute developments. Cassim Chilumpha of the Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) and Dalitso Chauluka, initially aligned with the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) before attempting an independent bid, both formally withdrew from the race. In contrast, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo reversed his earlier withdrawal and rejoined the contest under the National Development Party (NDP).



Candidate vetting is currently underway as MEC scrutinises the authenticity and completeness of each submission, including affidavits and endorsements from at least ten registered voters. The final list of approved presidential candidates is expected to be announced by August 8.



Chairperson Mtalimanja underscored the importance of this thorough screening process to ensure that only candidates who meet all legal and constitutional requirements will appear on the ballot.

Meanwhile, the official campaign period, launched on July 14, has progressed without major incidents. MEC has urged all contenders to maintain peaceful, issue-based campaigns. Stakeholders are being called upon to uphold the Campaign Code of Conduct and discourage hate speech, inflammatory remarks, and political violence.



Candidates may still withdraw or form alliances until August 8, the final cut-off before ballot printing begins. The Commission has also confirmed it has budgeted for a potential presidential run-off should no candidate attain the required 50% plus one vote majority.

Reaffirming MEC’s dedication to a transparent and inclusive electoral process, Mtalimanja concluded: “Let us walk the road to the 2025 elections together, in peace, unity, and the spirit of democracy.”