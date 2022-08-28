2022 NEW/ REVISED LOBOLA PRICES FOR ZAMBIAN LADIES.



1. Nancy – K5,000

2. Esther – K7,200

3. Margret- K50 +Bluetooth speaker

4. Cecelia – K9,800

5. Alice – K1,000



6. Patience – K3,000

7. Felicia – k1,000

8. Twins/ Mpundu – K12,000

9. Catherine – K15.30n

10. Shola – K62,000

11. Grace – k21,000



12. Susan – Free

13. Tinah – K6,350

14. Loveness – 10 cases of mojo



15. Blessing – K8,980

16. Doris/Dorcas – K32,140

17. Juliana – K5,300

18. Victoria – K22,000



19. Joy – K2,460

20. Cynthia – K24,600

21. Racheal – K12,600

22. Abigail – K17,600

23. Jennifer – k29,000



24. Rose – Pizza + k750

25. Natasha – free

26. Tabitha – 4gb memory card, K25



27. Peace – Free

28. Ruth – k1,200

29. Janet – 32″ TV

30. Sarah – K5,500

31. Gift – K18,200

32. Gloria – K1,000



33. Gracious – K7,300 in 50 Ngwee coins.

34. Lina – k9,780

35. Linda – two cows

36. Doreen – k4,000



37. Favour – k5,880

38. Gladys – k10,000

39. Miracle k37,500

40. Happiness – k18,000

41. Lara – k59,000

42. Vera- k63,500 but use fake money

43. Becky – K4,600 + 15Fruticana

44. Lola – K16,000



45. Judith – has to pay the husband family

46. Hannah – 2 bags of charcoal.

47. Florence – K800

48. Dammy – k21,000

49. Queen – k20,000

50. Keshlin – k45,000



51. Theresa – K1500

52. Freedah – Free

53. Tamara- K700

54. Beatrice- K6,400

55. Norah/Dora – K32,640

56. Destiny – k79,200 but only pay after she gets pregnant and DNA proves that it’s yoz.



57. Carol – k700

58. Mariam K49,980

59. Olivia – Free

60. Aisha/Amina – 1 bag of rice

61. Vivian – K7,000

62. Juliet – K8,000

63. Lucy – k19,520

64. Yvonne – 3 bags of charcoal

65. Shakira – K7,120

66. Priscilla- -K3,250

67. Prisca – K12,000



68. Amina – K8,000

69. Praise – K19,250

70. Justina – K820

71. Prudence- K105

72. Goodness – k250

73. Loveliness- K300

74. Bukky – K3,500

75. Lovely – K320



76. Stella – K3,650

77. Rejoice – K5,600

78. Precious – one goat

79. Lydia – Free

80. Hellen – K70

81. Chidera – k500

82. Sonia – k750

83. Christanah – sharwama

84. Sandra- Free

85. Janet – K50

86. Mercy – K200+ chicken n chips

87. Mary- two pumpkins and 5kgs of kandolo

88. Annie – chinkondya soup or sukuluza soup and a k2

99: mutinta- half of CDF

100 – Cleopatra k500

101- Namakau two pieces of Gold

102- Luyando 10 milking frisians

103 – Eunice a 25kg bag of flour

104. Matilda – Free

105. Jacqueline – 1992 Corolla

106. Bupe – 2 bottles of big black label

107. Malambo – k20,000

108. Sharon – 1 🐐

109. Emma – fried Rattus rattus from eastern province.

110. Barbara – k200 plus 2liters of mabisi