2023 IS YEAR WE SHALL RECLAIM ALL WE LOST, INCLUDING FULL CONTROL OF NATURAL RESOURCES – Nevers Mumba

NEW YEAR MESSAGE

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President, MMD

JANUARY 1st 2023

BIRTHING OF A NEW NATION

The fact that you are alive today, is a confirmation in itself that God Almighty still has a lot planned for you in 2023. On behalf of the MMD and on my own behalf I wish you and your family a Happy New Year.

I wish to call on every Zambian to hold hands together and rebuild our great nation.

Our goal should be to Create a new nation in the new year.

A new nation is the one that is developed by original ideas and perfected by global influence. A nation which is not a carbon copy of any other. An original, authentic nation. A nation which builds its future on an assured history of its people.

To build a new nation, we must start with an audit of our wealth. The audit of our people. Then devise a home grown system of equitably sharing the wealth of our nation amongst ourselves. We then export our excess and invite the international community to participate in adding value to all our resources right here at home.

The new nation must have values based on our identity as a Christian Nation. Where we embrace our culture and defend it in the face of global aggression from powerful nations with the intention of forcing their values or lack of values on us.

The decision we made in 1991 of declaring ourselves a Christian nation demands that we distance ourselves from foreign behavior which contradicts our cherished values. One of the examples is the global trend of imposing sexual orientation issues on third world nations under the guise of democracy and human rights. Zambia and almost all African Nations have rejected this imposition. Our goal as a Christian nation is to champion the sanctity of marriage and godly order.

May we declare 2023 as a year of decolonizing our minds. A year to think original and authentic thoughts which shall free us from the shackles of a powerful few.

Today, Zambia stands politically and morally disoriented by alien political systems and cultures which are inconsistent with our long held values as a nation. We are still unsure whether we are Zambians or Europeans. We are still unsure whether it is Nkosi yama kosi Mpezeni who is our king or it is King Charles of England. We still are unsure whether we are black or white. May 2023 provide answers to these uncertainties. We must accept and respect who we are in order to fully participate in the global conversation.

I wish to ride on the shoulders of the great Africans of both the past and of now, who have intelligently articulated the misfortunes of Africa. They have called out africa’s poor decision making on the round table of global ideas.

Amongst these are the late Historian Ali Mazrui, Kwame Nkrumah, P L O Lumumba, Joshua Maponga, Ambassador Arikana Chihombori to mention but a few.

My vision for 2023 is to propose that Zambia becomes that nation that leads the pack to not only identify the problems of Africa but to actually start to make the necessary changes. Zambia must now move from just identifying our failures but to actually make the changes.

2023 is the year that we shall reclaim all that we have lost, including the full control of all our natural resources.

We must wholly own our copper, cobalt, and lithium. We must build our own refineries on Zambian soil. We must assemble the coming electric cars and manufacture the batteries. Those looking for these resources must come here to buy the finished products. This is the new nation we must build.

2023 is the year we shall take full control in the choice of international friends based on our national interests.

As a new nation, we must reserve the right to choose our own friends based on our national interests. We should never be forced to hate another nation just because our friends hate it.

2023 is the year we shall abandon traditions and systems that have failed us in the past and adopt new ones which are consistent with who we are and work in rebuilding our economy and social lives.

Zambia cannot be an island but we must only return those values and traditions that add to who we are. In this new year, the MMD shall be writing to parliament to suggest that the white wigs won by the Speaker and deputy speakers be done away with. We shall further be proposing that changes be made to the prayer made in parliament to unashamedly mention the name of Jesus Christ in its benediction. We should never be ashamed to be called a Christian nation.

2023 is the year in which we shall fully affirm our status as a Christian Nation and align our national values with biblical values. In this year, we shall be proposing that the National Day of prayer and fasting be combined with the day of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. We shall further make proposals on how to keep the vision of the National House of prayer which is currently under construction.

May the Lord our God, guide us and give us wisdom to live at peace with God and with one another in this new year.

Let us build for ourselves a new and prosperous nation.

SHALOM and

Happy New Year!