2024 CDF to Fund Climate Change Programmes!
Pursuant to Section 25(b) of the CDF Act No. 11 of 2018, you are hereby guided that the Ministry has re-aligned the allocation of the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF budgets
as follows:
resilience
(a) Disaster Component -100% allocation to be dedicated to community
building activities against climate change,
(b) Grants – 50% allocation to be dedicated to the community resilience building activities
against climate change.
(c) Loan Component – 50% allocation to be channeled towards community resilience
building against climate change.
Further, be guided that the activities eligible for funding under the Community Resilience
Building Fund include the following:
(1) Provision of water for production purposes.
(2) Provision of irrigation facilities for small scale farmers with (irrigation pipes, soar
pumps, tanks, pumps, panels etc). Provision of inputs (seed, fertilizer, insecticides etc).
(4) Provision of capacity building to households/class/cooperatives in resilience building
with the view to increase productivity.
(5) Any other interventions as may be approved by the Ministry through the established
structures.