2024 CDF to Fund Climate Change Programmes!

Pursuant to Section 25(b) of the CDF Act No. 11 of 2018, you are hereby guided that the Ministry has re-aligned the allocation of the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF budgets

as follows:

resilience

(a) Disaster Component -100% allocation to be dedicated to community

building activities against climate change,

(b) Grants – 50% allocation to be dedicated to the community resilience building activities

against climate change.

(c) Loan Component – 50% allocation to be channeled towards community resilience

building against climate change.

Further, be guided that the activities eligible for funding under the Community Resilience

Building Fund include the following:

(1) Provision of water for production purposes.

(2) Provision of irrigation facilities for small scale farmers with (irrigation pipes, soar

pumps, tanks, pumps, panels etc). Provision of inputs (seed, fertilizer, insecticides etc).

(4) Provision of capacity building to households/class/cooperatives in resilience building

with the view to increase productivity.

(5) Any other interventions as may be approved by the Ministry through the established

structures.