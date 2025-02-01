2024 FOURTH QUARTER GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE (GBV) DATA ANALYSIS



February 01, 2025



The Zambia Police Service has recorded a total of 12,378 reports of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) countrywide during the Fourth Quarter of 2024. These cases include 6,421 Criminal reports and 5,957 Non-Criminal reports, translating to 52% and 48% respectively.





Comparative Analysis:



During the period under review, 6,421 Criminal reports were recorded compared to 8,451 criminal cases in the Fourth Quarter of 2023, reflecting a decrease of 2,030 cases, which translates to a 24% reduction.



Demographic Breakdown of GBV Victims:



A total of 2,666 children were reported as victims of GBV, representing 21.5% of all victims. Of these, 1,885 were girls (70.7%) and 781 were boys (29.3%). Additionally, 7,678 women (62%) and 2,034 men (16.4%) were also victims. In total, 9,563 females (77.3%) and 2,815 males (22.7%) were affected.





Provincial Distribution of GBV Criminal Cases:



Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of GBV criminal cases at 1,705 cases (26.6%), followed by:

Copperbelt Province: 888 cases (14%)

Luapula Province: 825 cases (13%)

Tazara Division recorded the lowest with 21 cases (0.3%).





The distribution of GBV criminal cases in other provinces is as follows:



Central Province: 605 cases (9.4%)

Eastern Province: 595 cases (9%)

Muchinga Province: 443 cases (7%)

Southern Province: 400 cases (6%)

North-Western Province: 351 cases (5.5%)

Western Province: 344 cases (5.4%)

Northern Province: 173 cases (2.7%)

Airport Division: 71 cases (1.1%)





Counseling Statistics:



The Zambia Police Service Victim Support Unit (VSU) provided counseling services to 9,110 individuals nationwide, including 5,042 victims and 4,068 offenders. Of these:3,991 (44%) were counseled under criminal cases.5,119 (56%) were counseled under non-criminal cases.





Forms of GBV Reported:



Of the 12,378 GBV reported, Physical abuse accounted for 3,718 cases (30%).Sexual abuse accounted for 968 cases (7.8%).Economic abuse accounted for 1,368 cases (11%).Emotional abuse accounted for 359 cases (3%).Unclassified cases totaled 8 (0.1%).





Physical Abuse Cases: 3,718 cases of Physical abuse were reported, representing 30% of all GBV reports.Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) was the most prevalent form, accounting for 3,116 cases (83.8%).13 cases of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) were recorded.36 cases of Murder were reported, marking a 14.8% decrease from 42 cases in the Fourth Quarter of 2023.Sexual Abuse Cases968 cases of sexual abuse were recorded, showing a 17.7% decrease from 1,177 cases in the Fourth Quarter of 2023.651 cases (67%) were child defilement cases.Lusaka Province recorded the highest child defilement cases (179 cases, 27.4%), followed by Eastern Province (104 cases, 16%) and Copperbelt Province (74 cases, 11.4%).150 cases of rape were reported, with 99% of victims being women.20 cases of attempted rape and 75 cases of indecent assault were recorded.





Economic Abuse Cases:



1,368 cases were recorded, representing 11% of all GBV cases.Failing to Provide Necessaries of Life accounted for 762 cases (55.7%).Neglecting to Provide Necessaries of Life accounted for 326 cases (23.8%).





Case Disposition:



Out of 6,421 criminal cases:976 cases (15%) were taken to court.205 cases resulted in convictions (21%).26 cases resulted in acquittals (2.7%).86 cases were withdrawn (8.8%).659 cases (67.5%) are still pending in court.3,168 cases are under investigation.2,276 cases were closed at various police stations.





Conclusion:



The Zambia Police Service remains committed to combating Gender-Based Violence through enhanced policing, community sensitization, and victim support services. We urge all citizens to report cases of GBV and seek assistance from the Victim Support Unit. Together, we can create a safer society for all.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.