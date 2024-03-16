2024 KUOMBOKA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY CONFIRMED FOR APRIL 20TH

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Ngambela Mukela Manyando has confirmed that the 2024 Kuomboka traditional ceremony for the Lozi people of Western Province, will take place on April 20th, 2024.

However, due to the current dry spell, the movement of the Litunga will only be from Lealui to Mongu harbor. Despite this change, the ceremony is still expected to draw in large crowds of people from all around Zambia.

In a media briefing, BRE Ngambela Mukela Manyando emphasized the importance of preserving the Lozi cultural heritage and encouraged the public to respect and appreciate the cultural significance of the event.

Furthermore, the National Kuomboka Kufuluhela Committee Chairperson, Nathaniel Mubukwanu, has urged the public not to politicize the ceremony, emphasizing that the event is purely cultural and should be treated as such.

The Kuomboka ceremony is steeped in cultural heritage and has been celebrated by the Lozi people for centuries. It is a time to celebrate the end of the rainy season which is signified by the transition of the Lozi King from his palace in the flooded plains of the Zambezi River to the palace in the dry higher plains. People from all over the world come to witness this event, which includes a boat procession and traditional dances, among other things.