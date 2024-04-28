Nepotism, Favouritism and Tribalism are Serious Crimes

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Nepotism, favouritism tribalism are all forms of serious acts of corruption as they rob other qualified persons fair opportunities.

Since UPND Government has been heightened the practice of these vices, their supporters usually claim that persons appointed or have benefitted from these nepotistic or tribal appointments, are Zambians, and qualified to hold such positions.

The excuse that one is qualified and therefore earned the position, requires that strict proof, especially for professional jobs, is shown that the position/vacancy was opened up for competition, and the candidate was suitably qualified and was truly better than other candidates.

According to information Beenzu Mapani, the daughter to ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani, was recently employed and now has been promoted.

If the Anti-Corruption Commission was interested in fighting corruption, this case is a perfect candidate for investigations.

But the ACC is pre-occupied with fighting old, targeted cases and similar to other Law Enforcement Agencies, are focusing on fighting the Patriotic Front and not pursuing the current crimes or pursue the mandate given to them by the Constitution.

However, nepotism, favourtism and tribalism are serious crimes as forbidden by the Constitution.